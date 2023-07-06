Dr. Jason Koh named Chicago Fire chief medical officer

EVANSTON -- NorthShore University HealthSystem, part of NorthShore -- Edward-Elmhurst Health, said it is now the official health system and sports medicine and orthopedic provider of the Chicago Fire FC of Major League Soccer.

In addition, Dr. Jason Koh, director of the NorthShore Orthopaedic & Spine Institute, has become the Chicago Fire's chief medical officer, and NorthShore physicians are the official team doctors of the Fire.

"As a soccer fan and orthopedic surgeon, I am excited about this opportunity to support our hometown team and our community," Koh said. "Our entire team of NorthShore orthopedic physicians looks forward to helping Chicago Fire FC members be at their best both on and off the field with expert, advanced, personalized care close to where they work, live and play."

The multiyear partnership enables NorthShore to promote its services to a significant and active soccer fan base. The agreement includes naming rights to the Fire Pitch community soccer facility. NorthShore will provide staff at various Chicago Fire youth programs and summer camps, as well as have match/game day signage at Soldier Field and access to Chicago Fire FC marks and logos for cross-promotion in the Chicago market.

NorthShore Orthopaedic and Spine Institute is the only dedicated hospital of its kind in Illinois and ranks among the Top 50 orthopedic programs in the country, according to U.S. News & World Report's 2022-2023 rankings. NorthShore also ranks No. 1 in Illinois for joint replacement surgeries and overall orthopedic care, according to IHA Compdata (2022).