Crawford retires from Chamber630 after 16 years

DOWNERS GROVE -- After 16 years with first the Downers Grove Area Chamber of Commerce & Industry and then Chamber630, President and CEO Laura Crawford retired June 29.

"Being able to work with an amazing staff, wonderful businesses, a supportive board of directors, and some of the smartest people I've ever met, has been such a gift," Crawford said.

In the 72-year history of the business organization, Crawford is only its third president. She came to the then-Downers Grove Area Chamber of Commerce & Industry after 8 years with the Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce as the senior vice president, marketing, membership and legislative affairs.

Under Crawford's leadership, the first strategic plan was implemented that included key performance indicators related to the opportunities to market members of the chamber; advocate for businesses, workforce, and future workforce development; and connecting members to their customers. Part of that plan included moving the chamber office from its downtown Downers Grove location to the large business district at Hamilton Lakes, Esplanade at Locust Point, in 2008.

"Laura's dedication to Chamber630 and commitment to its members is unparalleled in the industry. She has been an incredible driving force for the business community and will be tremendously missed," said Karyn Charvat, Chamber630 chairwoman and executive director of PowerForward DuPage.

Crawford also brought back a much beloved program, now called Attainable Futures, which was the catalyst of the affiliate nonprofit organization called 630 Workforce Education Foundation.