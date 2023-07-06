Attorney Jennifer Murphy joins Amundsen Davis' St. Charles office

ST. CHARLES -- Attorney Jennifer Murphy joins Amundsen Davis' labor, employment, benefits and immigration law service group in St. Charles.

Murphy counsels employers on litigation and employment related matters, including discrimination, harassment, wage and hour issues and disputes, the Family Medical Leave Act, disability accommodation matters, whistle-blowing, restrictive covenant, trade secret and defamation claims. Murphy also assists employers in drafting employee handbooks and policies tailored carefully to their business needs, and works closely with clients to draft business protection agreements, as well as employment and severance agreements.