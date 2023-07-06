AIT Worldwide Logistics expands to the Middle East

Global freight forwarder AIT Worldwide Logistics has expanded to the Middle East with a new office in Dubai, the most populous city in the United Arab Emirates. Business Wire

ITASCA -- AIT Worldwide Logistics said Thursday it has expanded to the Middle East with a new office in Dubai, the most populous city in the United Arab Emirates.

The new location is an investment to fulfill the evolving shipping needs for key customers, while also enhancing the global freight forwarder's supply chain solutions in the region, the company said.

Ideally situated as a central consolidation and distribution point for the Eastern Hemisphere, AIT-Dubai serves shippers whose supply chains utilize the increasingly popular multimodal location to transload freight from air to ocean or vice versa, AIT said.

The UAE is a top-three trading partner with India, and much of the cargo passing through is bound for gateway cities such as Chicago, Frankfurt and Hong Kong.

The new Dubai office enables consolidation of regional operations within the company's global transportation management system, said Vikram Paul, AIT's vice president of India and Middle East.

"Dubai's location is unrivaled as a crossroads for global trade, and we are delighted to expand AIT's footprint with this robust addition to the worldwide network," he said.