 

Middleby acquires water treatment company

 
Posted7/5/2023 1:47 PM

ELGIN -- The Middleby Corp. said Wednesday it has acquired Terry Water Treatment Solutions, based in Chandler, Arizona.

The company has a proprietary, environmentally friendly solution to eliminate and prevent scale build up associated with water usage in commercial food service equipment, including machines involving steam, ice and beverage products.

 

Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. Terry has $5 million in annual sales, Middleby said.

Terry's Citryne is a chemical free, biodegradable solution that is proven effective in the removal and prevention of water scale, "which is extremely important in commercial food service," said Tim FitzGerald, Middleby CEO. "Terry is currently a partner with several Middleby brands, and our customers have greatly benefitted from their solution with improved equipment performance, reduced maintenance and consistent high quality of food, ice and beverage."

Go to comments: 0 posted
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 