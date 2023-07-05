Middleby acquires water treatment company

ELGIN -- The Middleby Corp. said Wednesday it has acquired Terry Water Treatment Solutions, based in Chandler, Arizona.

The company has a proprietary, environmentally friendly solution to eliminate and prevent scale build up associated with water usage in commercial food service equipment, including machines involving steam, ice and beverage products.

Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. Terry has $5 million in annual sales, Middleby said.

Terry's Citryne is a chemical free, biodegradable solution that is proven effective in the removal and prevention of water scale, "which is extremely important in commercial food service," said Tim FitzGerald, Middleby CEO. "Terry is currently a partner with several Middleby brands, and our customers have greatly benefitted from their solution with improved equipment performance, reduced maintenance and consistent high quality of food, ice and beverage."