 

High Wire Networks expands business in Kansas

 
Posted7/3/2023 2:10 PM

BATAVIA -- High Wire Networks Inc. said it has been selected as the exclusive provider of managed cybersecurity services for business customers of EverFast Fiber Networks, the first independent fiber optic Internet Service Provider headquartered in the Kansas City metro area.

The new partnership involves bundling High Wire's Overwatch advanced cybersecurity managed services with networking technology and internet service provided by EverFast, based in Lenexa, Kansas.

 

"Our new cybersecurity partnership with High Wire advances our goal of providing our business customers with worry-free internet," said EverFast CEO Paul Krueger. "We prioritize seamless service and reliability, so we chose High Wire because they can support this mission with best-of-breed technologies and a team of U.S.-based cybersecurity experts available 24/7."

