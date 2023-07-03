Baxter appoints Boeing's Ampofo to board

DEERFIELD -- Baxter International Inc. said it has appointed William A. Ampofo II to its board of directors.

Ampofo is chair of the Supply Chain Operations Council and vice president of the Parts and Distribution Services and Supply Chain businesses of Boeing Global Services. Ampofo will serve on Baxter's Quality, Compliance and Technology Committee.

His appointment brings the total number of directors serving the company to 11.

"William's deep operational expertise, track record as a supply chain leader, and distinguished career driving transformation at multinational companies will enrich and further differentiate our current board membership," said José "Joe" E. Almeida, chairman, president and chief executive officer. "We are excited to welcome William to Baxter's board and look forward to his many contributions."

Ampofo has worked for the Boeing Co. since 2016.

Baxter offers a leading portfolio of diagnostic, critical care, kidney care, nutrition, hospital and surgical products.