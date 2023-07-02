After Hours

Photo courtesy of Robb Davidson, Axiom Media Wheaton Mayor Phil Suess cuts the ribbon as the Wheaton Chamber celebrates its move to new offices at 301 W. Roosevelt Road in Wheaton with a ribbon-cutting on April 26. Present (left to right, front row) were Sandy Skibinski of Celebration Marketing, an ambassador; Andrea Ziemba of Milton Township; the Mayor; Lulú Hertenstein of the Forest Preserve District of DuPage and chairwoman of the Wheaton Chamber Board of Directors: Suzanne Royer of Northwestern Medicine, immediate past-chair of the board; Vickie Austin, president & CEO of the Wheaton Chamber; and Jill Mason of Glen Ellyn Bank & Trust, treasurer of the chamber's board of directors. The new space, located at the corner of Roosevelt and West Street in a building that was formerly the Wheaton Inn, then Power Shares, includes a Hospitality Suite that invites members to share marketing materials with other members and the community.