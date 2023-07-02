After Hours
Photo courtesy of Robb Davidson, Axiom Media Wheaton Mayor Phil Suess cuts the ribbon as the Wheaton Chamber celebrates its move to new offices at 301 W. Roosevelt Road in Wheaton with a ribbon-cutting on April 26. Present (left to right, front row) were Sandy Skibinski of Celebration Marketing, an ambassador; Andrea Ziemba of Milton Township; the Mayor; Lulú Hertenstein of the Forest Preserve District of DuPage and chairwoman of the Wheaton Chamber Board of Directors: Suzanne Royer of Northwestern Medicine, immediate past-chair of the board; Vickie Austin, president & CEO of the Wheaton Chamber; and Jill Mason of Glen Ellyn Bank & Trust, treasurer of the chamber's board of directors. The new space, located at the corner of Roosevelt and West Street in a building that was formerly the Wheaton Inn, then Power Shares, includes a Hospitality Suite that invites members to share marketing materials with other members and the community.
The Geneva Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Fair Game, 214 W. State St., Geneva on June 15. Owners Rita and Eric Brezina held the ribbon while Graham Carlson cut the ribbon surrounded by associates, family, friends, Geneva Chamber board members, ambassadors and staff. For more information on this business, visit their website http://www.fairgame.com.
The Elgin Area Chamber celebrated the fifth anniversary of Yvonne's Home Care Agency, a licensed and insured home care agency assisting people with boutique non-medical in-home care. Known as friendly caregivers with a big heart, they provide loving and expert care ensuring maximum independent quality of life. Located in Elgin and Geneva, services provided include companionship, Alzheimer's & Dementia care, personal and home care, and live-in caregiver. Included in the celebration were Yvonne Irving, KCT Credit Union; State Senator Cristina Castro; Yvonne Herzhoff with her team; and Chamber CEO Carol Gieske.
Earthmover Credit Union recently awarded four college scholarships to graduating high school seniors totaling $4,000. Pictured are ECU Marketing Coordinator Alex Morales, Miranda Mahoney, Grace Loy and ECU Marketing Specialist Sarah Monsma.
The Elgin Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated the grand opening of South Elgin's newest restaurant, Orale Guey Mexican Modern Cuisine. Located at 558 South Randall Road, EAC was joined by village of South Elgin trustees and staff, family, friends, chamber volunteers and staff. Restaurant guests can savor the authentic flavors of Mexican gastronomy, accentuated by the unique taste brought forth by the wood-fired oven, all in an exotic and vibrant atmosphere.
On June 21 PrefabPads, LLC, a U.S.-based manufacturing and distribution company that produces stylish My Cabin tiny homes at their 30,000-square-foot production facility in Waukegan, hosted a ribbon cutting with Mayor Ann B. Taylor and Waukegan Chamber of Commerce, as well as an open house.
The Geneva Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting, on June 27 to celebrate 100 years of "the shack" being moved to 511 S. Third St., Geneva. The current home of Atlas Chicken Shack was moved from Elburn to the spot it resides in now in 1923. Atlas Chicken Shack Owner Lawrence Colburn and Admin/Marketing Director Tess Bondavalli cut the ribbon held by Geneva Mayor Kevin Burns and Geneva Chamber Board Member Neil Johnson. The two were surround by associates, family, friends, Geneva Chamber board members, ambassadors and staff. For more information on this business, visit their website https://www.atlaschickenshack.com/
The Wauconda Area Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours was hosted by the Wauconda Moose Lodge this month. Really great networking took place over great food and drink. Members in attendance were from the following companies: Bungalow Printing, Deven Ventures, Encompass Health Rehabilitation Libertyville, Herrmann Insurance, Hometown Gift Shop, Kasia Vetter Photography, Kenneth Peterson CPA, Klevatt & Associates, LJ Hill & Associates, Mergz Media, Murco Group, On Point Installations, Redwood Volo, Snap Fitness, Strawberry Moon Martini Bar, The Blooming Traveler, Uncle D's Bar & Grille, Victor Ford, village of Volo, village of Wauconda, Visiting Angels, Waterstone Mortgage, Wauconda Moose Lodge, Wauconda Township, Wauconda Woman's Club, Wauconda/Island Lake Food Pantry and the staff at Wauconda Area Chamber of Commerce.
Principle Construction Corp. recently attended a grand opening/ribbon-cutting ceremony for its recently completed, mixed-use commercial/residential building at 17 S. Old Rand Road, Lake Zurich. This brown field redevelopment, in the heart of downtown Lake Zurich, was made possible by the consolidation of several vacant lots from previously demolished, outdated retail buildings. The 13,500-square-foot prairie style building includes 6,750 square feet of first floor commercial space with four luxury, second-floor apartments.
