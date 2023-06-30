Rossabi elected to PCTEL board

BLOOMINGDALE -- Anthony R. Rossabi has been elected to the board of directors of Bloomingdale-based PCTEL Inc.

PCTEL is a global provider of wireless technology solutions.

Rossabi is a co-founder of OCOLO LLC, a company established to provide a portal for reselling data center space. Previously, he served as the chief executive officer and a board member of Recovery Point Systems Inc., a data center and IT services provider

"Tony's deep experience in the telecommunications and IT industries will be invaluable to PCTEL as we grow our business," said Jay Sinder, PCTEL's chairman.