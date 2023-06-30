Rossabi elected to PCTEL board
Posted6/30/2023 8:55 AM
BLOOMINGDALE -- Anthony R. Rossabi has been elected to the board of directors of Bloomingdale-based PCTEL Inc.
PCTEL is a global provider of wireless technology solutions.
Rossabi is a co-founder of OCOLO LLC, a company established to provide a portal for reselling data center space. Previously, he served as the chief executive officer and a board member of Recovery Point Systems Inc., a data center and IT services provider
"Tony's deep experience in the telecommunications and IT industries will be invaluable to PCTEL as we grow our business," said Jay Sinder, PCTEL's chairman.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.