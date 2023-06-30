Gurnee White Castle reopens after renovation
Updated 6/30/2023 11:24 AM
After a major renovation, the White Castle at 6290 Grand Ave. in Gurnee has reopened for business, according to a company spokesperson.
The restaurant was closed between May 1 and June 19 while construction crews revamped the kitchen and built a new dining room. Outside the building, crews replaced the old porcelain exterior with stucco and brick.
