Fortuna joins Rensa Filtration as president of Custom Filter

AURORA -- Rensa Filtration, a manufacturer of consumable, mission-critical air filtration products, said its Custom Filter subsidiary has named Matt Fortuna as its president.

Fortuna is succeeding John Copley, who is retiring after a long and successful career in filtration.

Fortuna is joining the company from Lapp Tannehill NA, a distributor of wire and cable products, where he was most recently president and managing director. He brings 20-plus years of filtration industry experience, having spent a significant portion of his career at Donaldson Co., where he developed a successful track record in filter media process development, operations and engineering management and general management.

"Matt is bringing decades of filtration and management experience to our business," said Brandon Ost, CEO and founder of Rensa Filtration. "We're pleased he is joining our team and believe Matt represents a perfect fit for Rensa's high-performance culture. I want to thank John Copley for his loyalty and dedication to Custom Filter. Over the course of his more than 35-year career, he has made several significant contributions to the filtration industry at large. We wish him the best in his well-deserved retirement."