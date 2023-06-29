Tore & Lukes plans to open new Palatine location Monday

Tore & Lukes is opening in its new Palatine location, 1158 E. Dundee Road, on Monday. Courtesy of Tore & Lukes

The long-awaited opening of the new Tore & Lukes location at 1158 E. Dundee Road in Palatine will happen Monday, founder Salvatore Gagliano confirmed Thursday.

Gagliano did not offer a definite time when the drive-through window would open, but he said it would be "as soon as we get everything right."

Village Manager Reid Ottesen said the village has cleared the restaurant to open in the former White Castle building. The restaurant received a building permit in August, he added.

Gagliano said the soon-to-open restaurant is in a smaller space than its previous Palatine location and will not have interior seating. The restaurant will make deliveries, however.

Tore & Lukes is famous for its Italian beef, but its menu also features pizza and other items.

"(It) will be the same as it's ever been. We have a very good Italian beef and the best french fries around," Gagliano said. "Everything we have is quality food."

The eatery will be operated by his son-in-law and daughter, Frank and Carli Caputo.

The business has been in the area for more than 40 years. Its most recent Palatine location was 1960 N. Rand Road. It also had a location at 1350 E. Rand Road in Arlington Heights.

Among those eagerly anticipating its return is Palatine Mayor Jim Schwantz, who previously said that when he played for the Dallas Cowboys and they were visiting Soldier Field, he arranged for Tore & Lukes to provide food for the team.