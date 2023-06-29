Fresenius Kabi signs deal with Utah research center

The Ivenix Infusion System from Fresenius Kabi will be in use at the Metrodora Institute in Utah. Business Wire

LAKE ZURICH -- Fresenius Kabi said its infusion system will be used at the Metrodora Institute, a medical research center in Salt Lake City, Utah, dedicated to treating complex neuroimmune conditions.

The Ivenix Infusion System from Fresenius Kabi will be in use at the institute, the first medical and research center dedicated to advancing care and accelerating the path to improved diagnostics, therapeutics and cures for people living with complex neuroimmune axis disorders. Metrodora's clinical programs integrate neurology, immunology and gastroenterology care for patients.

"Metrodora is committed to providing the most advanced medical care possible, and the Ivenix Infusion System is another tool to help them do that," said Eric Sato, vice president of marketing at Fresenius Kabi. "Simplicity of operation, intelligence and reliability coupled with adherence to FDA infusion pump guidelines all make Ivenix an ideal choice for advanced medical care."