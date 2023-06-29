Business for a Better World: Heather's Gym LLC

Heather's Gym LLC

504 First Street, Libertyville IL 60048

Zen Yoga & Meditation -- 1753 Northwind Blvd., Libertyville

RPM Cycle & Bootcamp -- 1745 Northwind Blvd., Libertyville

www.hgstudios.club

Industry: Fitness/wellness

Annual revenue: $504,000

Number of employees: 25 independent contractors.

An interview with Heather Fahrenkrog, owner and master instructor and trainer.

Q: Describe your company.

A: My company brings fitness and wellness to the people of Lake County so they can live more active, healthy and fulfilled lives. My studios, Heather's Gym, Zen Yoga & Meditation, and RPM Cycle & Bootcamp, provide everything necessary for health and vitality: a wide variety of group fitness classes, yoga, private training, nutrition, massage and assisted stretching, mindset coaching and personalized wellness programs.

Q: Do you plan to hire any additional staff or make any significant capital investments in your company in the next year?

A: Innovation and investment are paramount in my business. I am always asking, "What else do my members need? What more can I provide to meet their needs? What can I provide that they can't get somewhere else?" The coming year will be no different -- additional staff, new equipment, special events, new offerings. Although, I don't have plans for another studio as I built two new studios (Zen & RPM) coming out of COVID. Plus, I doubled my team in one year.

Q: What will your company's main challenges be in the next year?

A: As a business owner with a rapidly expanding business, my challenge is attracting the right talent and maintaining the cohesiveness of my team as we add new coaches. I have always had a "no diva" policy and it's vital to ensure that while my coaches are independent contractors, they are all still on the same team and have each other's back.

From a membership standpoint, my challenge is always overcoming the notion or misconception that there's a "quick fix." Being healthy isn't just a goal -- it's a way of life. So many people need more from a fitness studio -- more personal attention and accountability.

Q: What's the hottest trend in your industry?

A: The hottest trend in my industry is the combination of experiences to keep people accountable and successful -- it's the combining of high energy in group fitness classes together with the customization of personal training and nutrition guidance. I have created a six-week challenge that brings all of these experiences together -- it is the kick-start so many people need. Then they are on their way to a healthy lifestyle they can sustain.

Q: Is your company minority-owned? Woman-owned? If so, what are the challenges of being a minority- or woman-owned company?

A: Yes. I am very proud to be a woman-owned business. It is to my advantage being a woman business owner in the world of wellness and fitness -- most of my clients are female and I can coach them using my own experience. As a young mother and now as I age, I can lead and mentor.

Q: What does your company do regarding DE&I (diversity, equity & inclusion)?

A: My company is known for its inviting atmosphere where all members of our community -- at any fitness level -- feel welcome, seen and included.

Q: Does your company donate time or money to any philanthropic causes? If so, what causes?

A: Yes. We support many local charities as well as donate time supporting local schools. Recently, we held a Team Challenge among our members where we collected more than $4,000 for Fill a Heart for Kids, Super Jake Foundation, Haven and Charlotte Strong.

Q: Does your company do anything else to make your community better?

A: I am so proud to lead a company that truly makes the community better every day by making the people who live here strong and healthy. Our holistic approach makes our members better employees, better husbands and wives, and better parents. They thank us for that so often. I am very proud of that.

Q: What do you do to make your business a good place to work for your employees?

A: My business is a great place to work -- my team is so appreciated by me, well compensated for being the very best fitness professionals in our area, and I provide ongoing training and a very supportive environment. It is very obvious to all of our members that we take care of each other and love what we do.

Q: Do you have a business mantra?

A: My business mantra is that fitness and wellness should be fun. We give our members a wonderful experience from the moment they walk through our doors, which makes them want to continue and keep coming back.

Q: What is one interesting fact about your company that most people may not know?

A: I began my business as a side hustle while I was a prosecutor in Chicago. I was just doing a six-week program in the park one summer and my husband kept all my fitness info in our computer desktop file called "Heather's Gym" -- I temporarily called my business that and the rest as they say is HERstory.

I wrote about my experience in this Amazon bestseller. I wrote Chapter 7 about my experience as an entrepreneur: https://www.amazon.com/WHATS-NEXT-Igniting-Change-Fitness/dp/B0BGNKVL3V/ref=sr_1_1?crid=2RK5LMJ08W3TJ&keywords=whats+next+todd+durkin&qid=1686839918&sprefix=whats+next+todd+durkin%2Caps%2C98&sr=8-1.

