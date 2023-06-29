Baxter updates its ICU beds

DEERFIELD -- Baxter International Inc. said it has updated and improved its line of connected hospital beds used in intensive care units.

Baxter said its new HillromProgressa+bed for the ICU offers new technology and features that help make it easier for nurses to care for patients, while supporting patient recovery.

"We asked ICU care teams how we could make their jobs easier, and then designed the next generation of our leading ICU bed with features that help address challenges, such as reducing the strain on nursing resources, lessening the risk of pressure injuries and simplifying patient positioning," said Julie Brewer, president, Baxter's Patient Support Systems, Global Surgical Solutions and Care Communications businesses.

