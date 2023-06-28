New commercial real estate company forms

NORTHBROOK -- PowerPlay Real Estate Partners is a new commercial real estate company founded by industry veteran David Liebman.

Liebman, a commercial real estate broker with more than 30 years' experience, said the company will serves the industrial and commercial markets in the tri-state area, as well as national and international markets via his connections with SIOR, the Society of Industrial and Office Realtors.

PowerPlay will represent commercial property buyers, tenants, investors, occupiers and owners in lease and purchase negotiations.

SIOR is the leading society for industrial and office real estate professionals. There are more than 3,600 SIOR members in 722 cities and 45 countries.

"We named our new commercial real estate company PowerPlay because that's what we deliver -- an advantage to our clients by offering choices, causing owners or landlords to compete for their business," Liebman said in a news release.