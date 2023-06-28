Georgian-style restaurant plans to move from Buffalo Grove to Palatine

Aragvi, a restaurant serving Georgian-style food, plans to open in the Palatine location formerly occupied by The Dream Place. Daily Herald File Photo

Palatine could soon have Georgia on its mind.

A Georgian-style restaurant -- Georgia the country, not the state -- forced to move because of the redevelopment of the Buffalo Grove Town Center is planning a new home at 1280 E. Dundee Road in Palatine, the former location of The Dream Place.

Aragvi, which opened in 2017 as Aragvi Georgian Bakery and Restaurant, plans to serve a customer base of immigrants from the former Soviet Union with a menu featuring items such as kebabs and khachapuri, a bread oozing with cheese and butter.

Palatine's planning and zoning commission Tuesday approved a special use allowing the restaurant to operate with a liquor license and live entertainment. The petition will head to the village council for possible final approval July 10.

If approved, restaurant owners plan to open in August.

Aragvi representative Oleg Gurevich described the food as "Turkish, Middle Eastern-type," using ingredients such as walnuts, pomegranate, beets, cheese, honey, coriander and garlic.

"Georgian-style food is considered one of the healthiest foods in the world," he added.

The full-service restaurant plans to host banquet events with live entertainment. The business also would offer packaged goods and ingredients, including flour, oil and spices.

The plan commission gave a unanimous recommendation, although Chair Jan Wood expressed concern about the noise from live entertainment.

"It is a proven tenant. They had success in the past doing this," Commissioner Kevin Cavanaugh said.