CJ Logistics to build three distribution centers

DES PLAINES -- CJ Logistics said it will build three distribution centers, including two in the Chicago area, as it expands its business importing goods from South Korea.

The announcement was made at CJ Logistics' American headquarters in Des Plaines. The supply chain and technology company is based in South Korea. The new distribution centers are being constructed in partnership with the Korea Ocean Business Corp.

The construction is expected to cost approximately $457 million, the company said. While CJ Logistics plans to contribute the land, KOBC will secure funding for the construction of the logistics centers.

The three sites owned by CJ Logistics America, located in key logistics and distribution hubs such as Chicago and New Jersey, total 3.8 million square feet -- an area equivalent to 50 international standard soccer fields, the company said.

The sites are in Des Plaines, near O'Hare International Airport, the largest freight airport in the country; Elwood in Will County, adjacent to the terminals of BNSF and Union Pacific railroads, the largest freight railroad companies in the U.S.; and Secaucus, New Jersey, situated near New York Harbor, JFK Airport and New York City.

The projects will increase South Korean investment in the U.S. and create new jobs for Americans, the company said. CJ Logistics will assume responsibility for the operation of these three logistics centers, with a primary focus on handling the import and export cargo of global and South Korean companies and e-commerce sellers, thereby supporting their market entry into the U.S., CJ Logistics said.