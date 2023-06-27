Zebra Technologies debuts new mobile computer

The TC22/TC27 mobile computer is designed for workers in the retail and hospitality, utilities and field services, and transport and logistics sectors. Business Wire

LINCOLNSHIRE -- Zebra Technologies Corp. said Tuesday it has launched the new TC22/TC27 mobile computer designed for workers in the retail and hospitality, utilities and field services, and transport and logistics sectors.

The phone-size device is for organizations that were previously constrained to use consumer or lower-quality devices lacking the features they need to maximize efficiency and productivity, Zebra said. It features the required connectivity, processing power, ergonomic comfort and pocketable durability needed for business use, it said.

For hospitality and entertainment businesses, the built-in support for Apple VAS and Google Smart Tap enables the TC22/TC27 to easily validate tickets, membership and loyalty cards, and boarding passes stored in mobile wallets.

Ideal for utilities and field service environments, the TC22/TC27 is robust and functional in challenging climates, with secure sealing to protect it from dust and water, the company said. It also scans bar codes, takes high-quality images for delivery drivers and keeps workers connected by enabling high-quality video calls to distribution centers, stores and warehouses.

"The TC22/TC27 is the right choice for businesses who want to move away from less secure, inefficient devices and consumer smartphones in their critical operations," said Julie Johnson, general manager and senior vice president, Enterprise Mobile Computing, for Zebra.