The Joint Commission launches new equity certification

OAKBROOK TERRACE -- The Joint Commission is launching a voluntary Health Care Equity Certification program, effective July 1. The advanced certification will recognize hospitals for their efforts to provide equitable care, treatment and services.

The new certification requirements emphasize the structures and processes health care organizations need to decrease health care disparities in their patient populations -- as well as to promote diversity, equity and inclusion for their staffs.

"Health care equity is not only an issue of social justice, it is a fundamental issue of patient safety and quality of care," said Dr. Jonathan B. Perlin, president and chief executive officer, The Joint Commission Enterprise.

Founded in 1951, The Joint Commission accredits and certifies more than 22,000 health care organizations and programs in the United States. The new program includes the development of a Health Care Equity Certification Resource Center, which provides practical strategies, tool kits, templates, brief synopses and videos.