Sikich recognized by Washington Post and Fortune magazine

NAPERVILLE -- Professional services company Sikich LLP has earned two prestigious regional top workplace awards: the 2023 Washington Post Top Workplace and Best Workplaces in Chicago 2023 (awarded by Fortune magazine).

Both awards are based solely on employee feedback through anonymous surveys that measure several aspects of workplace culture and employee experience. Earlier this year, Sikich earned the Great Place to Work designation, a national certification based on culture, employee experience and leadership, for the third consecutive year.

"To be continually recognized as a standout workplace, especially amid an evolving workplace landscape, is a reflection of the incredibly talented and committed team members at Sikich," said Sikich CEO Chris Geier. "There are numerous reasons why Sikich is a great place to work, but at our core is a shared unity of purpose. Each of our more than 1,600 team members across the globe enthusiastically take smart and intentional action to nurture our culture and ensure that our clients are served with the best possible innovations and services."

Sikich LLP is a global company specializing in technology-enabled professional services, including IT, accounting, audit, tax and advisory services.