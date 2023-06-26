Aptar mourns passing of LeCoque

CRYSTAL LAKE -- AptarGroup Inc. announced Monday that Ervin "Erv" J. LeCoque, the first chief executive officer and chairman of the board when Aptar became a publicly traded company, passed away.

LeCoque joined Aptar's legacy business, Seaquist Valve Co., as president in 1965. He developed Seaquist into a market leader in valve technology and was instrumental in furthering the company's global expansion. During LeCoque's tenure, the company experienced tremendous growth and in 1993, AptarGroup became a publicly listed company on the New York Stock Exchange.

LeCoque was appointed chief executive officer and chairman of the board of the newly listed company, where he served until his retirement in 1995.

"Erv will be greatly missed by his colleagues here at Aptar. He is fondly remembered for his friendly, approachable leadership style and strong belief in hiring good people. He was integral to helping establish the fierce focus on innovation, strong culture and core values we have today," said Stephan B. Tanda, Aptar president and CEO.

Today, Aptar is a global manufacturer of a broad range of drug delivery and consumer packaging products and active material science solutions and services.