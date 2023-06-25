After Hours

The Barrington Area Chamber of Commerce gathered for a ribbon-cutting ceremony on June 8 to celebrate the opening of the new Majestic Fitness gym at 910 State Route 22 in Fox River Grove. Attendees at the Majestic Fitness ribbon-cutting ceremony included: Owner Kevin Masukevich, Elizabeth Fleming and Tyler Jenkins (Majestic Fitness); Jen Frey (Jen Frey Coaching); Bob Finley (Virtue Asset Management); Zach Witt (Ilumen Solar); Chris Geissler (Asgard Data, LLC); and Suzanne Corr (Barrington Area Chamber of Commerce).