EEI promotes three partners

SUGAR GROVE -- Engineering Enterprises Inc. announced the retirement of its CEO and the promotion of three employees to vice president.

Peter Wallers has been EEI's chairman since 2020 and previously held the title of president and CEO since 2006. He retired effective May 20 from EEI's board of directors and leadership team. He will continue to work part time and will stay involved with the various organizations and committees he currently sits on.

EEI also said Julie Morrison, Michele Piotrowski, and Stephen Dennison have been promoted to vice presidents. Since 2020, all three individuals have held the position of senior project manager/principal.

Morrison has been with EEI for 23 years and holds a bachelor's degree in civil engineering from Oklahoma State University and a degree in physics from Knox College. Morrison is heavily involved in the American Public Works Association Fox Valley Branch and heads up the association's Awards Committee. She also is a member of the Illinois Section American Water Works Association Distribution Committee and ISAWWA Diversity and Inclusion Committee. She manages one of the company's Municipal Groups, focusing on municipal roadway, water and wastewater underground utility projects, as well as the company's CAD Group.

Piotrowski has been with EEI for 21 years and holds a bachelor's degree in civil engineering from the Catholic University of America and her Master of Business Administration from the University of Illinois, Champaign-Urbana. Piotrowski is currently the ISAWWA trustee for District 2B and is the chair of the Water Efficiency Committee, is a Water Loss Trainer, and is involved in the Public Outreach Committee. She manages the company's other Municipal Group, focusing on municipal water and wastewater system projects, including water towers (new and rehabilitated), water main (new and replacement), pump stations, pressure-reducing valve stations, lift stations, sewers, nonrevenue water reduction and rate studies.

Dennison has been with EEI for 19 years and holds a bachelor's degree in civil engineering from Geneva College, Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania. He manages the company's Environmental Group, focusing on all aspects of drinking water and wastewater systems. He is active in the Illinois Section of American Water Works Association, where he is vice-chair of the ISAWWA Education Committee.