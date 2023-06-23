AIT's Moore named Entrepreneur of the Year

ITASCA -- AIT Worldwide Logistics' executive chairman and CEO, Vaughn Moore, was named by Ernst & Young LLP as Midwest Award winner of its Entrepreneur of the Year 2023 honor.

Now in its 37th year, Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive business awards for transformative entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies who are building a more equitable, sustainable and prosperous world for all.

"I'm honored to receive this award from EY," Moore said. "It's an achievement I'll treasure and share with all AIT teammates. Whether AIT is growing our business around the world, giving back to the communities where we live and work, or leading the way on sustainability in logistics, teamwork is what drives our success."

In 2012, Moore became an owner of AIT after leading his team of executive vice presidents in a successful leveraged buyout of the company. Since that time, Moore initiated an incredible growth ride highlighted by expansion across Asia, Europe and North America. Under his leadership and successful strategic growth plans, AIT's annual revenue is more than $2.5 billion today -- an increase of 800%.

An independent panel of judges first selected Moore as one of 35 finalists, then as a Midwest region winner. Judges evaluate entrepreneurs based on their demonstration of building long-term value through entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and impact, among other contributions and attributes.