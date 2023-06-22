Velocis begins work on Batavia distribution center

Velocis, a Dallas-based private equity real estate fund manager, has formally broken ground on the Batavia Logistics Center, a 543,603-square-foot warehouse in Batavia. Courtesy of Velocis

BATAVIA -- Velocis, a Dallas-based private equity real estate fund manager, has formally broken ground on the Batavia Logistics Center, a 543,603-square-foot warehouse in Batavia.

The development is going up four miles north of I-88 at the intersection of Kirk Road and Fabyan Parkway.

The warehouse project is being completed in partnership with SCOA Real Estate Partners, a subsidiary of Sumitomo Corp. of Americas. The building marks the fourth industrial development between Velocis and SREP in the past two years, the company said.

A team of brokers led by Ryan O'Leary from KBC Advisors is serving as exclusive leasing agents for the property. Construction is expected to be completed by next spring.

Key highlights of the facility include 54 dock doors (expandable to 72), four drive-in doors, 117 trailer stalls, 36-foot-clear ceilings and parking for more than 400 cars.

"High-quality facilities in the Fox Valley submarket are in especially high demand and we anticipate a quick lease-up," Paul Smith, a Velocis partner and leader of the firm's industrial team, said in a news release following the recent groundbreaking.