Telling your employees to 'take a hike' will help them work better

Katrina and The Waves had it right when they wrote the song "Walking on Sunshine."

I've always loved the catchy 1980s tune because it never fails to put a smile on my face and a spring in my step. Although I used to associate the song with weekends and vacations, the pandemic and resulting proliferation of hybrid work options has had me bopping to the beat during the workday, too.

Business attire is not particularly conducive to breaks in the great outdoors. Fortunately, remote work, relaxed dress codes and the advent of virtual meetings have allowed workers around the globe to experience the benefits of communing with nature during the workday.

In fact, research studies by educational institutions, physicians, wellness experts and corporations all confirm that humans perform more effectively when given the opportunity to relax and recover periodically.

While laws and practices on workweeks and break times vary by state, industry and job, organizations also benefit from higher-quality work, happier employees, fewer accidents and increased productivity when employees are permitted and encouraged to take real breaks away from their responsibilities.

Even when long breaks aren't possible, short ones are better than none at all. According to 2021 study by North Carolina State University, "microbreaks" can reduce fatigue in workers, boost their energy levels and help them focus on achieving their goals.

According to a recent article in Inc. on the daily habits of 16 creative geniuses, including Benjamin Franklin and Maya Angelou, all but one made sure to get seven to nine hours of sleep each night -- and 10 of the 16 took at least one walk a day.

Whether you live or work in an area that is geographically conducive to a midday stroll, just getting outside and breathing some fresh air will have a positive impact. You'll likely come back to your work refreshed and better prepared to tackle both mundane and difficult tasks.

Even among people whose jobs are well suited to the remote work environment, and who generally responded positively to the hybrid workplace, many are still reporting fatigue and burnout. The time that used to be spent commuting and conversing with colleagues has been replaced by more desk time and more work.

While the fridge may be closer than ever, the lunch hour often slips by unnoticed. Job demands keep many from leaving their desks even to simply refill their coffee mug or water jug.

Yes, employers have been the beneficiaries of this unexpected bump in productivity, but they may end up experiencing the downside when employees' well-being suffers, leading to decreased morale, mental or physical illness, and even unwanted turnover.

There are many things organizations can do to promote the value of break time beyond committing to a formal written policy in an employee handbook. I encourage managers to lead by example and encourage walking meetings or outdoor breaks.

Organizations can also provide healthy snacks and comfortable mingling areas for employees to get away from their workstations to relax and connect. Additionally, many employers are implementing an array of wellness benefits including education programs on health and diet, fitness classes, meditation sessions, personal well-being coaches and many other valuable options.

Supporting employees' efforts to take better care of themselves makes good business sense, particularly in a labor market that continues to challenge employers.

So if your employer tells you to "take a hike," don't assume the worst. They're just reminding you to reap the benefits you'll both enjoy when people take a brief step away from the job.

• Mary Lynn Fayoumi is president & CEO of HR Source.