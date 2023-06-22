Pactiv Evergreen factories achieve certification

LAKE FOREST -- Pactiv Evergreen said four of its manufacturing facilities were recently awarded International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) PLUS designations, three of which were recognized for the third year in a row.

ISCC PLUS in an internationally recognized certification process for bio-based and circular (recycled) plastic resins. The process audits and evaluates the supply chain from end-to-end.

Pactiv Evergreen's manufacturing facilities in Bridgeview; Mooresville, South Carolina; Corsicana, Texas; and Malvern, Arkansas, received the certification. Processes located at the certified sites include extrusion and thermoforming, and the packaging products made in these facilities serve the food service and food merchandising markets.

"Pactiv Evergreen produces thousands of products in more than a dozen materials that protect, package, and display fresh food and beverages," said Tim Levenda, president of Pactiv Evergreen's Foodservice business unit. "Our broad material expertise enables us to support our customers quickly and effectively as they seek more sustainable products."