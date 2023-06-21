Goody's restaurant to close after 25 years

AURORA -- Goody's restaurant, 1250 N. Farnsworth Ave. in Aurora, announced on its Facebook page Wednesday that the business will close aften 25 years.

The restaurant's last day of business will be Sunday, July 2, according to the post.

The owner's decision to retire and ongoing road construction in the area were factors in the decision, the restaurant said.