How the demise of a planned cannabis facility in Wheeling created an opportunity for Capps Plumbing

The demise of plans for a cannabis cultivation facility on Wheeling's west side has created a relocation opportunity for a local, family-owned business.

Capps Plumbing & Sewer intends to move into the industrial building at 160 W. Hintz Road. Founded in 1996 and still run by the Capps family, the business now operates at 90 E. Marquardt Drive in Wheeling.

Capps' current headquarters is a 20,000-square-foot building, so relocating to the roughly 59,450-square-foot building on Hintz would provide a lot more room. Capps has about 36 full-time employees now and intends to hire between 15 and 20 more over the next three years, according to a village memo.

"It's great to see an existing Wheeling (business) is expanding into that space," Village Manage Jon Sfondilis said.

Two different cannabis cultivation businesses had proposed taking over the vacant building, first in 2021 and then again this past March after the initial proposal failed to develop.

The most recent plan fell apart, too, however.

The building last was occupied by AGSCO Corp., an industrial mineral and blasting equipment distributor. It moved to Libertyville in 2021.

A company called Jomar Holding intends to buy the building and lease the space to Capps, village documents show.

The purchase and Capps' relocation are dependent on the granting of a property-tax break by Cook County officials, according to documents.

The regular assessment rate for industrial property in Cook County is 25% of the fair market value, but the county can reduce the rate for 12 years. Properties granted tax breaks are assessed at 10% of market value for the first 10 years, 15% in the 11th year and 20% in the 12th year.

Jomar Holding has requested such a tax break.

If granted, the company has pledged to spend more than $90,000 to improve the facility, documents show. Plans include interior upgrades, exterior security lighting, painting and landscaping. If the request is rejected, the improvements might not happen.

The village board on Monday will discuss whether to support the deal.

The meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. at village hall, 2 Community Blvd. It can be viewed live online at youtube.com/@wheelingiltv.