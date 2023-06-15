Shaq's Big Chicken sets July Rosemont opening, while Small Cheval expected to take longer

Shaquille O'Neal's Big Chicken fast food restaurant -- with or without a statue of the ex-NBA big man in front -- is finally set to open its first Midwest location in Rosemont a month from now, village officials said.

Crews are working to build out the interior of the 2,610-square-foot eatery at 9421 W. Higgins Road, while a multi-tenant pylon sign will be installed by the end of the week featuring the names of Big Chicken and its two fast casual neighbors: Stan's Donuts & Coffee and Small Cheval.

Stan's opened in March on the other side of the one-story, 8,000-square-foot building west of River Road it is sharing with Big Chicken. They share a parking lot with a recently-constructed 4,600-square-foot building that will become the first suburban outpost of Small Cheval, the popular Chicago burger joint.

The timeline for a grand opening of Big Chicken will be quicker, but it's unknown if the life-size Shaq statue will be in place by then.

In March, the village board agreed to increase its contribution for tenant build out costs at the village-owned building to $450,000, in part to help pay for the statue that will be placed in front of the restaurant. In exchange, Big Chicken's franchisee agreed to a new percentage rent provision in the 10-year lease deal, whereby the restaurant will pay more if sales are good.

O'Neal is known to make appearances at restaurants that he's invested in -- including Big Chicken and Papa Johns -- but he hasn't committed to the grand opening in Rosemont.

"I don't think he'll be here for the ribbon cutting, but I'm sure he'll pop in," said Mayor Brad Stephens, noting the proximity to O'Hare International Airport.

The Big Chicken opening in Rosemont is expected to be followed shortly by a second Illinois location at 1245 N. Roselle Road in Schaumburg. The chain is undergoing a major expansion, with locations operating or planned in 13 other states.

Small Cheval's expansion to the suburbs was announced in December 2021, when operator Hogsalt Hospitality inked a 10-year lease with the village.

Stephens attributed construction delays to the project being the first ground-up construction for the retro-style burger joint; its seven other sites in Chicago are within existing buildings.

But the building shell is complete, and its distinguishing feature -- a retractable roof to accommodate dining in both the colder and warmer months -- is also in place. Kitchen equipment is waiting in storage, while the bid process for the interior upgrades is underway, Stephens said.

Once crews get started, construction is expected to take four months, he added.