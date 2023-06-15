Seger earns Certified Public Infrastructure Inspector credential

SUGAR GROVE -- Jacob Seger of Engineering Enterprises Inc. has become a Certified Public Infrastructure Inspector (CPII). The certification program is governed by the CPII Council of the American Public Works Association.

The purpose of the Public Infrastructure Inspector certification is to promote quality infrastructure throughout the community by advancing the knowledge and practice of construction inspection to benefit the community and public agencies.

The Certified Public Infrastructure Inspector certification program is intended for individuals that inspect the construction of public infrastructure (roadways, highways, utilities, bridges, dams) and facilities (pump stations, treatment plants, water storage facilities) and other types of construction work.

The Public Infrastructure Inspector Certification system includes an eligibility application process, an exam, and a recertification application process.