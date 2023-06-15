Jugo named a regional director at Comcast

Javier Jugo was named director of community account sales for Xfinity Communities for Comcast's Greater Chicago Region, which spans Illinois, Northern Indiana and Southwest Michigan.

Xfinity Communities provides state-of-the-art connectivity and other telecommunications services to multifamily communities, ranging from Chicago's iconic residential towers and suburban apartment complexes, to college campuses, assisted living facilities and hospitals.

In his new role, Jugo leads the region's Xfinity Communities sales team and partners with developers on plans to incorporate connectivity and technology into their properties.

Jugo joined Xfinity Communities in June 2019 as manager of community development sales. Prior to joining Comcast, he held progressive roles within the cable industry.

Jugo attended Northeastern Illinois University in Chicago. Prior to that, he served in the United States Marine Corps from 1993 to 1999.