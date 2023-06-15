Franco joins Aurora engineering firm

AURORA -- Jonny Franco has joined Fehr Graham as an engineering technician.

Franco is responsible for civil engineering services, including transportation, water distribution and treatment, and sanitary sewer collection and treatment. He shares project information with clients, site managers, contractors and municipal leaders.

Franco earned associate degrees in manufacturing engineering technology and general science from the College of DuPage.

Aurora-based Fehr Graham is a leading Midwest engineering and environmental firm.