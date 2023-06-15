Fehr Graham hires Wardyn as engineering technician

AURORA -- Fehr Graham, a Midwest engineering and environmental firm, said it has hired Judi Wardyn as an engineering technician.

Wardyn brings 25 years of experience as an AutoCAD engineering technician to Fehr Graham, working with structural, process and electrical engineers to draft plans for wastewater treatment plants. She uses AutoCAD Civil 3-D, Geographic Information System mapping and Civil Design computer programs to find the best solutions for clients.

Fehr Graham is a provider of engineering, environmental and funding solutions for commercial, industrial, institutional and government clients with Midwest office locations in Illinois, Iowa and Wisconsin.