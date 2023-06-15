EEI promotes Wells to head of construction group

SUGAR GROVE -- Engineering Enterprises Inc., a civil engineering firm, said Todd Wells has been promoted to project manager and head of the firm's construction group. Wells has been with the company for 17 years.

In this new role, Wells will be responsible for scheduling and leading EEI's team of resident engineers and construction technicians.

"We are excited to see Todd take on this new challenge and are confident he will continue to make significant contributions to EEI's success," said Brad Sanderson, EEI chief operating officer and president.