STG Logistics acquires Best Dedicated Solutions

  • Bensenville-based STG Logistics has acquired Best Dedicated Solutions in Vernon Hills.

BENSENVILLE -- STG Logistics said Wednesday it has expanded its port-to-door supply chain solutions through the acquisition of Best Dedicated Solutions in Vernon Hills.

BDS is an over-the-road freight transportation provider focused on a variety of services and modes, STG said. Financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed.

 

With the acquisition of BDS, Bensenville-based STG will add expedited, dry van, temperature control and flatbed road transportation solutions to complement its existing intermodal, drayage and facility-based containerized logistics services, including the nation's largest network of container freight station and transload facilities, it said in a news release.

Danny Esplin will continue to lead the business as STG's senior vice president of Truck Brokerage and as a key member of STG's executive leadership team based in BDS's existing office.

"The acquisition of BDS provides us with the ability to offer customers a complete containerized logistics solution, allowing us to move freight via our own domestic intermodal containers or via an (over-the-road) solution, whichever is optimal for the customer," said Paul Svindland, CEO of STG.

