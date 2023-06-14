NABP acquires patient safety tool from Chronicled

MOUNT PROSPECT -- The National Association of Boards of Pharmacy said Wednesday it acquired the MediLedger Product Verification System (PVS) from Chronicled Inc.

The association said it purchased the product verification system to enable trading partners and federal regulators to conduct product verification when required by the Drug Supply Chain Security Act. The MediLedger system will be used in the association's new product, Pulse by NABP.

Since launching the system in 2019, San Francisco-based Chronicled has used its blockchain-powered MediLedger Network to assist members of the pharmacy supply chain in complying with DSCSA, and it will continue to provide this assistance when Pulse launches this summer.

"The PVS has been, and will remain, a critical tool to assist members of the prescription drug supply chain with compliance with DSCSA and to protect patients from counterfeit or substandard prescription medications," said Vinod Lakhani, chief executive officer of Chronicled. "With full implementation of DSCSA on the horizon, Chronicled believes that transitioning stewardship of PVS to NABP will take the PVS to even greater heights as a valuable tool to keep patients safe."