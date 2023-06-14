Camping World to acquire Wisconsin RV dealership

LINCOLNSHIRE -- Camping World Holdings Inc. said Wednesday it is set to acquire Van Boxtel RV in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

The acquisition is anticipated to close in the third quarter of 2023 and will increase the company's Wisconsin location count to seven.

"Van Boxtel RV has been proudly serving Wisconsin for over 50 years. This acquisition accelerates our short-term goal to be the #1 RV retailer in Wisconsin," said Marcus Lemonis, chairman and CEO of Camping World.

Financial details were not released.

In addition to new and used RV sales, the location will operate over 30 service bays, a collision center, seasonal RV rentals and a traditional Camping World Parts and Accessories store.