Brunswick experiences IT security threat

METTAWA -- Brunswick Corp. said it recently experienced an IT security incident that has impacted some of its systems and global facilities. The company said it is working to address the incident in order to restore the full functionality of the affected computer systems and minimize business, employee and customer impacts.

Brunswick activated its response protocols, which include pausing operations in some locations, engaging leading security experts and coordinating with relevant law enforcement agencies, it said.

Brunswick is the global industry leader in marine recreation. It is home to more than 60 leading brands, including Mercury Marine, Mercury Racing and MerCruiser.