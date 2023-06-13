Middleby acquires Texas manufacturer

ELGIN -- The Middleby Corp. said Tuesday it has acquired Filtration Automation Inc., known for its Micron-Pro brand of fry oil filtration systems.

Based in Mansfield, Texas, Filtration Automation has annual revenues of approximately $10 million. Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

The Micron-Pro high-volume, low pressure oil debris removal system is a patented process, Middleby said. It cleans oil used to fry poultry, fish and snacks.

"Micron-Pro is the leader in oil filtration technology, providing customers with substantial savings on oil, while enhancing the consistency of food quality," said Tim FitzGerald, Middleby CEO. "The Micron-Pro patented, continuous filtration technology gives operators labor savings, improved fryer performance and significant opportunities for cost savings."

Elgin-based Middleby is a global manufacturer of restaurant equipment. The company develops and makes a broad line of solutions used in the commercial food service and food processing industries, as well as residential kitchens.