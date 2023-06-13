 

Camping World launches branded RV dealerships

  • Lincolnshire-based Camping World recently opened this Jayco Morgan Hill dealership in California, its first brand-specific RV store.

LINCOLNSHIRE -- Camping World Holdings Inc. said Tuesday it will launch a new dealership format dedicated exclusively to the RV industry's leading brands.

Under this format, select individual dealerships will be dedicated exclusively to selling, servicing and showcasing that brand's latest product offerings, with a brand-specific customer experience and specialized staff training.

 

The recent opening of Jayco Morgan Hill in California marks the first wave of this rollout. This format is designed to both complement and operate in parallel with the existing traditional Camping World branded superstores, which sell multiple RV brands. The company said it intends to open, acquire or convert brand-exclusive locations across its network.

"We believe our growth can be accelerated by acquiring or opening dealerships that will ultimately be focused exclusively on the leading RV brands in America," said Marcus Lemonis, chairman and CEO of Camping World.

Camping World plans to open branded dealerships with various manufacturers in the following markets as part of its first wave: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; Macon, Georgia; Northern Michigan; La Mirada and Redding, California; St. George, Utah; Green Bay, Wisconsin; Lakeville, Minnesota; and Little Rock, Arkansas.

