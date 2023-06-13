Arboretum to present horror experience this fall

SOUTH BARRINGTON -- The Arboretum of South Barrington said it will debut a new interactive horror experience, Terror Roulette, this fall in partnership with IWG Productions.

IWG Productions will produce this haunted house challenge at the Arboretum beginning Sept. 29 for a limited time through Halloween.

Designed for horror fans, Terror Roulette thrusts participants into an interactive story where they become the selected victims of a bloodthirsty secret society. At the heart of this experience is the enigmatic villain known as "The Dealer." The Dealer presides over a sinister realm, filled with a host of maniacal slayers, each with their own killer specialty.

Terror Roulette combines heart-pounding challenges with the thrill of an ever-changing narrative, the Arboretum said.

"We are thrilled to host the immersive new Terror Roulette experience at The Arboretum this year," said Cory Born, general manager for The Arboretum. "Visitors will have the chance to indulge in a new dimension of Arboretum Halloween activities while also enjoying our array of shopping, dining and entertainment opportunities."