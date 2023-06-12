WBA sells remaining shares of Option Care Health

DEERFIELD -- Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. said it has sold its remaining 10.8 million shares of Option Care Health Inc. common stock for about $330 million.

The company intends to use the proceeds primarily for debt paydown, continued support of WBA's strategic priorities and transformation to a consumer-centric health care company.

The transaction is another action WBA is taking to unlock value and further simplify the company's portfolio, Walgreens Boots Alliance said.

WBA in March said it reduced its ownership stake in Bannockburn-based Option Care from 14% to 6%. Option Care is the nation's largest independent provider of home and alternate site medical infusion services.