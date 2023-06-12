Entre sells Glendale Heights building
Posted6/12/2023 3:02 PM
GLENDALE HEIGHTS -- Entre Commercial Realty said it negotiated the sale of a 20,502-square-foot industrial building at 520-524 Windy Point Drive in Glendale Heights.
The sale price and buyer were not disclosed. Entre Commercial's Brian Bocci represented the seller in the transaction.
The building features 20-foot ceiling clearance, six exterior docks and 50 parking spots. The buyer was interested in the site because of the location and parking availability, Bocci said.
