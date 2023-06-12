Entre sells Glendale Heights building

Entre Commercial Realty said it negotiated the sale of a 20,502-square-foot industrial building at 520-524 Windy Point Drive in Glendale Heights. Courtesy of Entre Commercial Realty

GLENDALE HEIGHTS -- Entre Commercial Realty said it negotiated the sale of a 20,502-square-foot industrial building at 520-524 Windy Point Drive in Glendale Heights.

The sale price and buyer were not disclosed. Entre Commercial's Brian Bocci represented the seller in the transaction.

The building features 20-foot ceiling clearance, six exterior docks and 50 parking spots. The buyer was interested in the site because of the location and parking availability, Bocci said.