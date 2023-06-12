Edward-Elmhurst Health earns workplace certification

NAPERVILLE -- Mental Health America said Edward-Elmhurst Health has been awarded its 2022-23 Platinum Bell Seal for Workplace Mental Health.

The Bell Seal is a first-of-its-kind workplace mental health certification that recognizes employers who strive to create mentally healthy workplaces for their employees.

Edward-Elmhurst Health, which has more than 8,000 employees and includes Edward Hospital in Naperville, Elmhurst Hospital and Linden Oaks Behavioral Health, is part of NorthShore -- Edward-Elmhurst Health, a fully integrated health care system serving an area of more than 4.2 million residents across six northeast Illinois counties.

The Bell Seal recognizes employer advances in workplace mental health by awarding Bronze, Silver, Gold and Platinum recognition levels. Edward-Elmhurst Health underwent a rigorous evaluation of its policies and practices in four areas: workplace culture, benefits, compliance and wellness programs.

Being a Bell Seal-certified organization demonstrates EEH's ongoing commitment to employee mental health and well-being, EEH said.