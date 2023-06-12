 

Daily Herald wins general excellence in two Illinois newspaper contests

      A police officer walks past a child's bike left along the parade route a block away from a mass shooting during Highland Park's Fourth of July parade. This won for best spot news photo. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

      Linda Maldonado, 72, struts her stuff during a fashion show to see who would chosen as the 'Quinceañera' during a celebration at Elgin Senior Services. She was accompanied by Kane County Sheriff's Department Sgt. Raul Salinas. This won for best general news photo. Rick West | Staff Photographer

      Glenbrook South's Charlie Gottfred (2) has the ball as he picks up yardage agains Glenbard West. This won for best sports photo. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

    Jesus Rodriguez, 6, enthusiastically rings in the "new year" during a Noon Year's Eve party for kids at the Geneva Library. This won for best portrait/personality photo. Rick West | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald Staff Report
Updated 6/12/2023 11:57 AM

The Daily Herald has taken the coveted Stuart R. Paddock Jr. Memorial trophy back after four years by winning the sweepstakes award for large newspapers at the recent Illinois Press Association contest in Bloomington.

It won for general excellence in both the Illinois Press Association contest and the Illinois Associated Press Media Editors contest.

 

"It's great to have that beautiful, gaudy trophy back where it belongs," Executive Editor Jim Baumann said. "Our longtime publisher Stu Paddock is surely smiling down upon the Daily Herald team today."

In the IAPME contest, the newspaper also took second place for editorial writing (Lisa Miner and Neil Holdway), feature photo (Rick West) and sports photo (John Starks).

All told in the IPA contest, the Daily Herald won 12 first-place awards, nine second-place awards, 13 for third place and six for fourth.

First place:

• General excellence, Staff.

• Community service: Barbara Vitello, Steve Zalusky, Susan Sarkauskas, Kaitlyn Smith and Alicia Fabbre for a series of profiles of community organization that received funding through a joint project between the Daily Herald and the Robert R. McCormick Foundation called "Neighbors in Need"

• Editorial page: Jim Slusher.

• Government beat reporting: Kevin Schmit -- Naperville coverage

• Spot news photo: Joe Lewnard -- "Abandoned in tragedy"

• General news photo: Rick West, "Let's dance"

• Portrait/personality photo: Rick West -- "A kid's countdown"

• Sports photo: Joe Lewnard -- "Muddy yardage"

• Single page design: Sean Stangland

• Newspaper design: Staff

• Headline writing: Sean Stangland

• Special section: Lisa Miner and staff -- "Celebrating 150 years"

Second place

• News reporting: Eric Peterson, Barbara Vitello and Steve Zalusky -- "'Impossible to Imagine': Gunman kills 6 at holiday parade"

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

• News reporting (series): Daily Herald staff -- The Highland Park shooting

• Personality profile: Kevin Schmit -- "Next Expedition, Everest"

• Spot news photo: John Starks, "Fiery roof collapse."

• General news photo: John Starks -- "Grieving together"

• Feature photo: John Starks -- "Distracting fan"

• Portrait/personality photo: Paul Valade -- "Healing in nature"

• Headline writing: Kathleen Danes

• Coverage of taxation: Jake Griffin's Suburban Tax Watchdog

Third place

• Editorial writing: Lisa Miner

• Localized national story: Marni Pyke

• Original column: Jim Slusher's Letters to readers

• Spot news photo: Brian Hill

• General news photo: Joe Lewnard

• Feature photo: John Starks

• Portrait/personality photo: Rick West

• Sports photo: John Starks

• Online photo gallery -- Jeff Knox

• Coverage of diversity -- Madhu Krishnamurthy

• Single page design: Neil Holdway

• Headline writing: Neil Holdway

• website

Fourth place

• Feature writing: Scott Morgan

• Feature photo: Rick West

• Sports photo: John Starks

• Online photo gallery -- Jeff Knox

• Video journalism: Paul Valade

• School board coverage: Alicia Fabbre.

