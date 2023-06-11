How identifying and developing emerging leaders can benefit your business

When I graduated from college six years ago, I was about to start my first real job and I was ready to take on the world.

What I did not know was what the world had in store for me. A few months into the start of my first career job, I was soon being asked to help with other projects and then other departments were asking if I could help on their teams. I found myself with such a variety of work and learning so much about all different aspects of the organization. I loved the variety and exposure I was gaining.

A wise mentor once told me to always say, "Yes." And that is what I did. With my drive and desire to succeed I enjoyed the opportunities. I was soon meeting with and presenting to leadership and enjoying the recognition I received. I started hearing my superiors talking about emerging leaders and that I had been identified as one.

They mentioned attributes like self-starter, independent worker, team player, good communicator and solid work ethic, and I realize that there was a reason I was being asked to assist with these projects -- whether it was a test or not, I knew there was a purpose behind it. I had been identified as an emerging leader and I was on a path toward bigger things.

While my leaders told me about my status as an emerging leader, according to a recent MRA Hot Topic Survey on Emerging Leaders, only 62% identify emerging leaders. I would question why more organizations do not identify their emerging leaders, as this contributes to retention, succession planning, professional development and more.

The survey also revealed the top five criteria often used to identify emerging leaders:

1. High performer (91 percent)

2. High potential (90 percent)

3. Demonstrates motivation and desire to grow in their career (88 percent)

4. Behavior aligns with organizational values (80 percent)

5. Team player (80 percent)

Developing an emerging leader program is highly recommended, and organizations have seen many positives such as an increase in employee retention, better morale, and better succession planning since identifying emerging leaders. Despite that, respondents did indicate reasons why they have not implemented a program as yet: 47% due to a lack of resources, 38% due to other priorities, and 38% are unsure of their organization's emerging leader's strategy.

Defining what your organization finds critical in leadership is important to help the organization succeed. These leadership competencies may include communication skills, strategic thinking, adaptability, team building and decision-making abilities. At the same time, these traits should align with the organization's values, culture and strategic goals. Other factors to consider may include high performers, those with the potential for growth, employees who are willing to take on new challenges, the ability to influence others, and the demonstration of leadership behaviors.

MRA recommends that the criteria should be objective and measurable to ensure fairness and consistency in the identification process.

I am proud to be an emerging leader and I know that an emerging leader program can be a valuable investment for organizations that want to cultivate a strong leadership pipeline and ensure long-term success. That is why MRA is helping companies develop strong emerging leader programs, and I am excited to be heading this initiative. It provides opportunities for identifying, developing and retaining talented employees who have the potential to become future leaders within the organization.

By offering targeted training, mentoring and growth opportunities, an emerging leader program can help employees enhance their leadership skills, build relationships and foster a sense of commitment to the organization. This, in turn, can lead to improved employee retention, increased employee engagement and morale, enhanced organizational performance, and a competitive advantage in the talent market.

To learn more about how your company can start an emerging leader program, or improve on an existing program, contact Courtney Lamers at Courtney.Lamers@mranet.org.

• Courtney Lamers is Senior Manager, Member Engagement with MRA -- The Management Association.