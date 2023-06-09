New pizzeria brings steampunk vibe, attitude to Elgin

An Italian cream soda from Rogue's Corner in Elgin. Courtesy of Rogue's Corner

Hawaiian pizza is one of the many tavern-style pizza offerings from Rogue's Corner in Elgin. Courtesy of Rogue's Corner

A new steampunk-themed pizza restaurant is opening in Elgin, and the retrofuturistic vibe is a more than apt metaphor for a space with a colorful history now focused on forging ahead.

Rogue's Corner will open Tuesday at 109 E. Highland Ave. in the former home of Red Poppy Bistro. The same ownership team from that restaurant, husband and wife Matthew Habib and Jennifer Polit, are at the helm again.

The couple closed Red Poppy last fall after several disagreements with the city. They say those issues have been resolved, and their dealings with city staff have been positive in this venture.

"Ultimately, we believe in Elgin, and we always have," Polit said.

The historic building, which dates to the 1880s, seemed like a perfect fit for a steampunk-styled dining room.

"I think it's a really cool aesthetic that bridges modernity with Victorian themes," Polit said.

They've localized the design style, traditionally inspired by Victorian-era industrialism, by highlighting Elgin's industrial past. They've accumulated many local antiques, including some from the Elgin National Watch Company. Pieces of Elgin watches are inset on their epoxied bar top.

"How great is that to be able to celebrate the Victorian and industrial history of Elgin and then incorporate that into a modern fantasy theme?" Habib asked.

The restaurant will focus on pizza and sandwiches with scratch-made ingredients cooked in-house.

The pizza menu will feature traditional, Chicago-style square-cut tavern pies as well as Neapolitan. Offerings include "The Pipe 'n Wrench" with homemade Italian beef, sausage and fresh giardiniera, layered with classic pizza sauce and cheeses and the "Herky-Jerky," which features smoked Pork Belly "candy," ham, pickled red onions, pineapple & BBQ sauce, with cheeses.

Neapolitan choices include "Elizabeth's Songbird," which is topped with a caramelized trio of pears, green apple and onions and features a goat cheese olive oil baste, finished with balsamic & honey glazes over fresh arugula.

"We have some wacky pizzas, but we're also going to have your regular styles, just upscaled a bit," Habib said.

They'll also be offering a keto, gluten-free dough option.

Habib said the sandwich highlight will be a homemade Italian beef, dipped in au jus with melted cheeses and topped with fresh-made giardiniera.

"That (homemade giardiniera) takes it to the next level," he said.

They'll offer beer, wine and a limited cocktail menu, with seasonal changes in the beer lineup from local breweries Black & Gray Brewing Co. in East Dundee and Obscurity Brewing and Craft Mead from Elburn.

While they're keeping most of their beer choices local, Habib said they might also offer Pabst Blue Ribbon as a nod to the building's history as a former Pabst distilling and bottling facility.

The restaurant will be open Tuesday through Sunday starting at 10 a.m. They'll close at 10 p.m. on weeknights, midnight Fridays and Saturdays and probably 7 p.m. on Sundays, though that's TBD.

Rogue's Corner is the couple's latest spot in Elgin, but certainly not their last. Construction is ongoing at a long-planned multi-restaurant and event space at 61-65 S. Grove Ave. That new venture will be the home of the revived Legit Dogs & Ice and Red Poppy Bistro, in addition to a couple of other restaurant concepts.

"Ultimately, our decision to stay and reopen here was heavily based on this investment that was already in the works," Polit said.