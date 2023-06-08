High Wire's Song to lead new initiative

Susanna Song has been promoted to the new position of chief marketing officer for Batavia-based High Wire Networks Inc.

BATAVIA -- High Wire Networks Inc. said Thursday it has promoted Susanna Song from vice president of marketing and communications to the new position of chief marketing officer, where she will lead the company's launch of a new digital marketing and brand awareness campaign.

This initiative includes the introduction of new options for the company's Overwatch managed cybersecurity service.

Song will continue to lead the marketing of High Wire's managed cybersecurity and IT enablement services that are sold exclusively through the company's channel partner network. Since Song joined High Wire in 2018, the network has rapidly grown to more than 625 partners worldwide, including many channel partners and their customers represented in the Fortune 500 and Fortune 50.

"Susanna's skills and strategic approach has been a tremendous asset as we've expanded our channel network and sales pipeline," said Stephen LaMarche, High Wire chief operating officer.